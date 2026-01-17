What is Muzaffar Ali envious of?

Panjab University witnessed a rare confluence of art, culture and conscience on a balmy Friday morning as eminent filmmaker, poet, painter and cultural visionary Muzaffar Ali delivered the 4th Prof Urmi Kessar Memorial Lecture at the PU Law Auditorium.

“Dil se har mamla chale the saaf, kehne mein baat badal gayi,” he chose to speak spontaneously, ditching his prepared speech, taking the packed auditorium through his life and works.

Art as responsibility, not recreation

The director of the timeless classic Umrao Jaan, Ali asserted that “cinema is not recreation; it is a responsibility.” His address unfolded not as a formal lecture but as a heartfelt narrative — woven with poetry, memory and lived experience. He spoke of art as a moral force, one that must uphold dignity, truth and human connection, rather than spectacle or charity. “Justuju jiski thi usko to na paaya humne,is bahaane se magar dekh li duniya humne,” he recited. Drawing from his polymathic career — spanning cinema, poetry, painting, music and design — Ali described art as a continuum, where forms remain fluid and inseparable. “All arts are connected,” he said, “with poetry as the mother art, giving words to ideas, emotions and characters.”

Stories of pain and belonging

Ali reflected on his landmark films such as Gaman, Anjuman, Umrao Jaan and Jaanisaar, describing them as chronicles of migration, separation and invisible pain — especially that of women. “Gaman is about leaving,” he said, “but what never leaves is the pain of leaving the soil.” His adaptation of Umrao Jaan, based on the novel Umrao Jaan Ada, he described as ‘a young girl turning loss into poetry, rooted in Awadh’, the region that deeply shaped his sensibility. He acknowledged the influence of poets such as Kaifi Azmi, Majrooh Sultanpuri, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and mystics Rumi and Amir Khusro, whose work continues to inspire his vision of art as devotion and dialogue.

Village, father and the seed of art

One of the most moving moments of the lecture came when Ali spoke of his father and his ancestral village Kotwara. “This village is my debt,” he said. “How do I ever repay it?” His father’s deep humanism, attachment to nature and society, and concern for rural dignity planted the seed of Ali’s lifelong creative journey. This ethos later found expression in initiatives like Kotwara Design House, which he clarified was “never about fashion, but about restoring dignity to craft and artisans.” Art, he insisted, must empower — not patronise.

Painting, poetry & the search for peace

Ali shared that painting came to him in childhood and never left him. From early exhibitions in Kolkata to showcases in Paris, the canvas remained his most honest companion. “A canvas never lies,” he remarked. His experiences in Aligarh, where he initially studied science, proved transformative.

Ali spoke briefly about Jahan-e-Khusro, the international festival he founded, which brings together mystic music, dance and poetry from across the world. He described it as an ecosystem where art becomes conscious — where devotion becomes dialogue and oneness becomes possible. In a world of fragile peace, he said, such artistic spaces are urgently needed.

Politics, religion and humanity

During the ru-ba-ru session, Ali was characteristically honest and disarmingly light-hearted about politics. He admitted, “I contested elections four times and found myself sandwiched between voters and leaders—neither truly understood me. So, I chose to stay with my art to convey my thoughts.”

Quick-witted and reflective, he emphasised that understanding the sacred lives of people—irrespective of religion—is what ultimately drives humanity. “Anything that creates divisions between human beings,” he said, “is the very opposite of peace.”

Concluding his lecture, Ali reminded the audience that every story an artiste tells is a forgotten history reclaimed. Whether through cinema, poetry, painting or music, art remains humanity’s most profound resistance against violence, displacement and erasure. “Not everyone can heal pain,” he said softly, “but the artiste can understand it — and turn it into art.”

In honouring Prof Urmi Kessar’s legacy, Panjab University and Kessar family not only celebrated a towering cultural figure but reaffirmed the timeless belief that where art becomes conscious, peace becomes possible.

Zooni is on...

Muzaffar Ali’s passion for art runs so deep that he never goes anywhere without a notebook and pencil. His engagement with art — be it painting, cinema or music — remains undiminished. He is currently penning a book of ghazals, and his long-cherished dream project Zooni, which had stalled due to the insurgency in Kashmir, is now back on track. “My son, Shaad Ali, has found a way to restore and complete it,” he shared.