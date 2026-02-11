DT
Home / Entertainment / What is Mysore Sandal Soap–Tamannaah controversy, politics behind the face explained in 5 simple points

What is Mysore Sandal Soap–Tamannaah controversy, politics behind the face explained in 5 simple points

Congress defends choice of the actress

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:04 AM Feb 11, 2026 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia. File photo
Tamannaah Bhatia’s appointment as the brand ambassador of Mysore Sandal Soap sparked controversy, with some BJP leaders and Kannada groups opposing the choice of a non-Kannada-speaking actress for a brand closely linked to Karnataka’s identity.

The Congress-led government defended the decision, saying it was based on business and marketing needs, as the soap has a larger market outside Karnataka.

KSDL said a committee selected Tamannaah on merit after other candidates were ruled out due to existing endorsements.

Controversy explained

Tamannaah appointed brand ambassador

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia was appointed as the brand ambassador of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), which makes the iconic Mysore Sandal Soap. Her two-year term officially began this week.

Objections over language and identity

The appointment triggered criticism from some Kannada organisations and BJP leaders, including MP K Sudhakar, who objected to a non-Kannada-speaking actress representing a product closely linked to Karnataka’s identity.

Political backlash on social media

Critics accused the Congress-led state government of ignoring Kannada film stars and called the move “anti-Kannada.” Several Kannada actresses were cited as alternatives who could have been chosen.

Government’s defence: business decision

The state government and Industries Minister M B Patil defended the choice, saying Tamannaah was selected on merit and marketing needs, as Mysore Sandal Soap sells more outside Karnataka than within the state.

KSDL clarifies selection process

KSDL said a committee shortlisted multiple candidates, including Kannada actors, but some were already endorsing other products. Tamannaah was chosen to help expand the brand’s reach in other states and internationally.

