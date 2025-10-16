What makes Ajay Devgn uncomfortable in De De Pyaar De 2?

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to tickle the funny bones with their comic timing in De De Pyaar De 2. In the sequel, Ajay and Rakul will reprise their roles as Ashish and Ayesha, respectively.

In the trailer, Ajay, who reprises his role as Ashish, can be seen impressing his girlfriend Ayesha’s parents, portrayed by R Madhavan and Gautami, creating hilarious situations. However, things become complicated as Ayesha lies to her parents about Ashish’s age. The film is set to release in theatres on November 14.

