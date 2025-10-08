What message did Divya Dutta share with school students?

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta emphasised the importance of mental health and human connection in this ever-changing, tech-savvy world. Known for her roles in films like Chhaava, Blackmail, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Divya delivered a session on mental health at Billabong High International School in Mumbai on Monday.

Divya talked about the importance of finding the right “balance” in life while living in a tech-savvy world. “I think we are living in a tech-savvy world where mobiles, chatGPTs, AI, and social media are so popular among people. We make the most of machines and other things instead of people. Therefore, it is essential to maintain your composure and strike a balance in life,” Divya said.

