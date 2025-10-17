DT
What's Deepika Padukone's connection with Meta?

ANI
Updated At : 06:01 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
Deepika Padukone collaborated with Meta to become the new voice of its AI version across multiple countries.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika shared a video which featured the actress recording her voice in a studio for Meta AI.

“Hi, I am Deepika Padukone. I am the new voice of Meta AI. So, tap the ring and my voice will run out,” said Deepika in the post.

While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Okay, so this is pretty cool I think! I’m now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across India, United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.”

Recently, Deepika, who is also a founder of The Live Love Laugh (LLL) Foundation, has been appointed as the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The announcement was made on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, marking a significant step in India’s ongoing efforts to prioritise mental well-being as a key component of public health.

On the work front, the actress has officially begun filming for King, her sixth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The duo was last seen together in Jawan.

