WHAT’S HOT

Updated At : 09:21 AM Apr 14, 2025 IST
Eat

Cuisine connect

The passion project of Rajan and Deepika Sethi, Ikk Panjab now opens its doors at Chandigarh after a successful launch at Connaught Place in Delhi in January this year. The menu at Ikk Panjab is a window into the culinary treasures of the undivided Punjab, divided by Partition and united by its shared history and passion for food. It reimagines and preserves recipes that have travelled through time—from royal courts and bustling city streets to humble village kitchens and community langars.

The highlights include the regal Gosht Beliram, named after a celebrated chef in Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s court, and the rustic Atta Chicken from Kotkapura, baked in a dough shell for earthy perfection. The Karachi Koyla Kadhai brings the bold flavors of West Panjab, while the soulful Lahori Chikkad Cholle captures the essence of the streets.

Play

Guitar & ragas

The music lovers of City Beautiful were treated with a scintillating guitar recital by Manik Kohli on the occasion of the 306th monthly Baithak programme of Pracheen Kala Kendra. The ML Koser Indoor Auditorium reverberated in an ebb and flow with the melodious strains. The programe commenced with Raag Yaman. After the melodious notes of alaap, jod alaap and jod jhala, this young artiste presented vilambit and drut gats in teen taal. It was followed by some compositions in Raga Charukeshi. Manik concluded the programme with a dhun composed in Raga Bhairavi. He was accompanied on tabla by Mahendra Prasad Verma.

Love

Festive mood

To celebrate the vibrant spirit of Punjab, CP67 Mall has organised Pind Di Goonj, a 17-day Baisakhi celebrations starting which will conclude on April 27. The festival kicked-off with a Baisakhi Mela showcasing puppet shows, group dance competitions on Punjabi folk songs, a live flute performance, and high-energy crowd interactions led by an anchor. The highlights of the festival are performances from Sufi sensation Kanwar Grewal and lyricist-singer Harf Cheema creating an enthralling cultural atmosphere for the people. Master puppeteer Vikram Bhat showcasing a one-of-a-kind Do Hand puppet show.

