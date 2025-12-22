EAT

Ragi-rich dosa

Karnataka Open Dosa is the hot selling dish at Jhumroo, Phase 3A Mohali. No wonder that Millet Chef Vikas Chawla’s most-in-demand dish has millet for its star! Karnataka Open Dosa combines regional authenticity with modern creativity. The dosa is made with 100 per cent soaked organic ragi grain, which gives it a healthy, hearty base. Ragi is soaked for 10-12 hours and then left to ferment for 8-10 hours for making dosa batter. Unlike the typical ragi dosas that blend blends ragi and rice, this one sticks to millet totally. Served with a touch of turmeric and gunpowder, it’s garnished with a dollop of butter. Chef Chawla’s version takes inspiration from Karnataka’s cuisine but offers a modern spin that’s both flavourful and nutritious.

PLAY

Reviving baithaks

Reviving the baithak culture in Amritsar, Timeless Amritsar hosted Sitar Maestro (Dr) Sumit Padam for an evening of classical music and ragas. The intimate gathering, dedicated to celebrating the rich traditions of classical ragas, was designed to elevate the cultural experience while offering a memorable evening of soulful music. Curating these musical evenings that invite community participation in fostering cultural traditions and supporting Indian classical artistes, the baithaks were not only artistic experiences, but also refined interactions that were build on shared stories of inherited experiences.

LOVE

Of time & transience

chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi organised an audiovisual presentation of Bhupinder Brar’s book of art photography at the Government Museum and Art Gallery auditorium, Chandigarh on Saturday. Brar, a social scientist by training, is Professor Emeritus at Panjab University. While he took to photography about twenty years ago, the present book, titled Time and Transience, contains over a hundred pictures taken mostly in the last ten years. His pictures always feel like visual poetry. At the same time, pictures included in the book are like philosophical reflections on passage of time, beauty and fragility of life. The book was released by two artistes of the city, theatre director/producer Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry and art photographer Diwan Manna.