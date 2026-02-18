EAT: Himalayan Asian haven

The NomadGao Cafe in Dharamkot village near Dharamsala specialises in Asian cuisine, offering Vietnamese and other Asia-inspired hot pots, ramen, salads and noodle dishes. The café, a popular spot in the hillside settlement, also serves an all-day breakfast menu, catering to visitors seeking both regional flavours and familiar staples. NomadGao accommodates a wide range of dietary preferences, with dedicated vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available across its menu.

PLAY: Harsh‘o’Ullas ft Gujral

Stand-up comedian and content creator Harsh Gujral will bring his popular ‘Harsh’O’Ullas’ tour to Chandigarh-Mohali on February 23, 2026, promising an evening of high-energy humour and sharp crowd work. The nationwide tour begins on February 20 in Asansol, West Bengal, before travelling across the country. The much-awaited Tricity stop would be staged at CP67, Mohali. Known for his quick wit, spontaneous audience interactions and sharply relatable observations, Gujral has built a reputation for delivering fast-paced, laugh-out-loud performances.

LOVE: Paint your glass

A two-hour glass painting workshop blending art with leisure will be held in Chandigarh from February 17 to February 20, 2026. Titled “Transfuse & Dab”, the workshop will take place at Deepakriti Institute in Sector 44. The sessions are designed for participants keen to explore their creative side in a relaxed setting. Open to beginners as well as hobby artists, the workshop requires no prior experience. One can reserve seat via bookmyshow. Participants will leave not only relaxed but also with their own hand-painted glassware as a keepsake.