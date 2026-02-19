Advertisement

Author Sunali Singh Ranaa’s debut novel, Whispers in the Cursed Desert: Inked in Blood (The Enchanted Dunes Saga – Volume I), was launched at Bahrisons, Chandigarh on Wednesday, in an event celebrating literature and creativity. The magical mystery follows Layla, a young woman uncovering her father’s death, hidden worlds, and a sinister conspiracy, while discovering her own power. Sunali, an energy sector consultant with CII, shared how her love for storytelling began in childhood and evolved alongside her professional career. The desert in her story symbolises isolation, endurance, and memories. The launch, attended by distinguished guests, highlighted her journey from technical expertise to creative writing and her advocacy for women empowerment.

PLAY: Amrirsar

Walk for calm

The Amritsar Walkathon will take place on 1 March, starting at 7am from VR Ambarsar Mall, offering participants a chance to step away from the rush of daily life. Supported by The Hermitage and Mind Spa Welfare Society, the event is open to all and encourages friends, families and colleagues to walk together, fostering a sense of community and shared energy. Organisers hope the walk provides a deliberate pause in a disruptive world, giving participants time to slow down, enjoy the morning, and reconnect with themselves and the city

LOVE: Shimla

Weaves of India

The colours of Himachal as well as colours of India could be witnessed at Padam Dev Complex at the ridge as Weavers' Service Centre, Kullu has brought a handloom and handicraft exhibition-cum-sale, providing an opportunity to the people to witness and buy traditional handloom products. The exhibition features stalls from various districts of Himachal including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur along with stalls from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Delhi, providing varieties of famous handloom and handicraft products of these districts and states. From the famous Kullu shawls to Banarasi sarees, one can get all the famous handicrafts products in this exhibition.