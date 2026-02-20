DT
Home / Entertainment / What's Hot

What's Hot

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:27 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
Singer Usha Uthup. FILE
Love Ludhiana
Culture & crafts carnival

Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana will host a nine-day Swadeshi Mela from February 21 to March 1, celebrating India’s rich cultural and traditional heritage. The fair will showcase khadi, handicrafts, clay and metal artworks, organic products, millet-based foods, and Ayurvedic items, while also highlighting Ludhiana’s hosiery industry with sweaters and T-shirts. To bring alive the spirit of Punjab, the event will feature vibrant folk dances and music performances by renowned artists including Usha Uthup, Parvez Alam, Mander Brothers, Ali Jain, Satinder Badali, Adil, Abhishek Manga, Jagdeep Bhullar, and Jagdeep Sanga. The fair promises to be a lively blend of culture, crafts, and community celebration.

Eat Shimla

Taste of Rajasthan

If you want a true taste of Rajasthan while in Shimla, Rasa Rajasthan is the place to visit. Run by Arjun Sharma from Jodhpur, the restaurant serves freshly prepared authentic Rajasthani dishes, from Kachhi Haldi ki Sabzi and Gatte ki Sabzi to Jodhpuri Tedi and Mewar Special Dal, alongside beverages like Kheera Pudina Chach and desserts such as Bajra Churma and Mawa Kheera. A hit with both tourists and locals, the outlet also impresses with its Mandala-inspired décor, reflecting traditional Rajasthani architecture. Sharma explains that the restaurant was conceived to offer Shimla visitors a genuine Rajasthani culinary experience, especially for those unable to travel to Rajasthan, making it a perfect stop to explore the state’s rich flavours and cultural charm.

Play Chandigarh

SikhLens celebrates 25 years

SikhLens, the Sikh Arts & Film Festival 2026, kicks off its global run in Chandigarh on February 28, celebrating its 25th global anniversary and seventh year in India. The one-day festival will screen over 25 films from six countries and feature 13 exhibitions showcasing more than 1,000 heritage artefacts, including Sikh Empire-era coins, manuscripts, miniature paintings, rare books and archival collectibles. Highlights include the India premiere of the UK documentary Crafting Legacy on Aston Martin engineer Bal Choda, the launch of the book The Legend of 1972: Life, Hockey and Beyond on Olympian Kuldeep Singh Bhogal and the unveiling of the SikhLens 2026 Art Calendar. The event runs from 11 AM to 8 PM at Tagore Theatre, with free entry.

