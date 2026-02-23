Advertisement

Soulful notes with Osho Jain

The Tricity’s music calendar gets a soulful highlight as the Osho Jain Experience – Raag Mehfil comes alive at Indradhanush Auditorium, Panchkula, on February 28, 2026, at 7 pm. Known for his introspective songwriting and mellow indie sound, Osho Jain will present a specially curated mehfil-style set, blending contemporary arrangements with poetic Hindi lyrics. The intimate, unplugged concert promises an evening of emotion, nostalgia, and connection. Tickets start at Rs 499 and are available online through BookMyShow. Audiences can expect a rare opportunity to experience Jain’s music up close in a personal, immersive format.

LOVE: Chandigarh

A candle affair

Art enthusiasts in Chandigarh can join the Iced Matcha Candle Workshop from February 24 to 27, 2026, at Deepakriti Institute of Creative Arts, Sector 44A. The two-hour, beginner-friendly sessions will teach participants the basics of candle-making, guiding them to craft a matcha-inspired candle to take home. Designed for hobbyists and first-timers, the workshop blends creativity with relaxation, offering a calm, hands-on experience. Tickets start at Rs 1,299 and are available online through BookMyShow. Attendees can expect a personal, immersive introduction to candle artistry, combining learning with the satisfaction of creating their own handcrafted piece.

PLAY: Bathinda

Gaming Thrills

Bathinda is set for the ultimate gaming extravaganza at the Endless Fun event at WOPPER Gaming Zone, featuring over 50 attractions for all ages. Running from February 23 to 28, 2026, visitors can enjoy a zero-gravity slide, bumper cars, and immersive VR experiences. Tickets start at Rs 1,799 and are available via BookMyShow and District by Zomato. Organisers promise premium games and attractions, combining adrenaline-pumping thrills with interactive entertainment. The six-day festival aims to turn Bathinda into a hub of gaming excitement for both residents and visitors.