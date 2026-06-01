What’s Hot

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The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa, Chandigarh, has unveiled an evocative new Summer Cocktail Menu at Anant Mahal and Raunaq Bar, presenting a sensorial collection of handcrafted creations inspired by the poetry of the season. The menu showcases regional fruit profiles alongside sophisticated, spirit-forward combinations. Signature cocktails include Desert Bloom Reverie, Heatwave Orchard, Saffron Daydream and Harvest Heat Whisper, each reflecting the flavours and character of summer. Guests can also explore balanced creations such as Valley of Eternal Summer, Guava Sky Letter and Midnight Solstice, offering nuanced and refined drinking experiences. Complementing the cocktail selection are thoughtfully crafted non-alcoholic expressions, including Monsoon Memory and Saffron Bloom, created with equal artistry and depth. With this seasonal offering, The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa brings together creativity, flavour and craftsmanship, inviting guests to savour the essence of summer through a distinctive collection of beverages.

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Wax & Wonder

Handmade candles with captivating aromas are drawing attention at Shambhala, an ongoing mixed-media art exhibition being held at the historic Gaiety Theatre on The Mall. The exhibition features a diverse range of artworks that have been receiving praise from visitors. Among the highlights are the handcrafted candles, which have emerged as a major attraction for attendees. Available in a variety of distinctive and eye-catching designs, the candles combine visual appeal with memorable fragrances, adding a unique dimension to the exhibition experience. Shambhala continues to attract art enthusiasts and visitors alike, offering an eclectic showcase of creative works across different mediums.

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Love: Chandigarh

Words unite

A new literary collective, Writers’ Forum (WF), has been launched with the aim of promoting literary culture across the Tricity. Founder Sudha Aggarwal, an acclaimed poet and author, said the forum seeks to foster a supportive and inclusive environment for writers. “The Writers’ Forum is not merely another literary group. It is a sincere effort to build a creative community where writers can express themselves fearlessly, participate meaningfully, and evolve collectively through dialogue and mutual respect,” she said. Outlining the forum’s objectives, Aggarwal said WF will create opportunities for emerging writers to flourish, encourage freedom of expression without intimidation, preserve originality and genuine talent, provide leadership opportunities to all members, and promote respectful literary engagement through meaningful interaction. The forum was formally unveiled at an event attended by its members, including Dr Manjit Kaur, noted author, literary critic and former Professor of English; Dr Anu Girdhar, poet and academic; Seema Sharma, author of *Words That Whisper*; and Sanjeev Bansal, a Chandigarh-based poet and novelist.