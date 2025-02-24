WHAT’S HOT

eat

Best of Awadhi and Punjabi cuisine

Two rich, robust cuisines of North India find a symbiotic relationship when it comes to the contemporary Punjabi food. The essential dum-style cooking technique of Awadhi cuisine and tandoor or oven-cooked delicacies of Punjabi cuisine find a common ground at The Earth’s food menu. With dishes like yakhni biryani, tandoori kebabs, galoutis with rumali roti and many more such rich dishes, the food menu offers the best of both worlds.

Nature Fest-2025

The second edition of Nature Fest— a five day mega event comprising various adventure activities, got underway at Lajwanti Sports Stadium, Hoshiarpur, on Friday. The event, organised by the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, Punjab, and the local administration, has people visiting for an array of adventure activities like bird watching at Pong Dam, hot air balloon ride, cyclothon, off-roading to Kukanet, jungle safari and boating near Chohal, night camping, trekking, meditation, nature photography, kite show, folk dancing and night live band.

Sharvari’s date with history

Actor Sharvari, who took Bolllywood by storm with three back-to-back powerful films, including Veddha, Maharaj and the blockbuster horror comedy Munjya, was seen having a date with history at the Partition Museum in Amritsar. Sharvari took a tour of the museum and expressed how she was deeply moved and inspired by the testimonials and archives of the traumatic division of India. Calling it our shared history, Sharvari said, “Most of us from this generation have limited knowledge about it. So, to see the archives, the material as well as oral history about Partition was truly educating.”

Later, she also visited the Attari-Wagah border to see the Retreat ceremony, where she greeted and clicked photos with them. After the ceremony, she took time to interact with BSF personnel. She also enjoyed some Amritsari delicacies on her brief personal visit to Holy City and paid obeisance at Golden Temple.