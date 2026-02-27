What’s hot: Baking some love

Advertisement

Baking some love

Eat Shimla

National Bakers, located at the iconic Mall Road in Shimla, continues to be the favourite spot of food lovers. Established in 1978, the bakery offers a variety of delicious cakes, pastries, burgers, patties, momos, cookies which are loved by all. Gaurav, who owns the bakery, takes pride in the fact that the bakery offers freshly made items.

Play: Chandigarh

Grace in every gesture

An evening of grace, rhythm and storytelling awaits Chandigarh as Abhiramam (The Beautiful One), a Bharatanatyam recital by Aishwarya Harish, takes the centre-stage on February 28 at 6.30 pm at Rani Lakshmibai Auditorium, Sector 38C. Presented by Triveni Sangeet Sabha in association with Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, the evening will showcase the dancer’s expressive storytelling through rhythm, movement and tradition. Accompanied by live musicians, the performance promises an immersive cultural experience for classical dance enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Audience members are requested to kindly be seated by 6.15 pm.

Laugh Chandigarh

Almost famous

Tricity is set for an evening full of laughter, on the first show of Almost Famous by Ashish Malhotra. Starting at 6 pm on Saturday February 28, the show at Laugh Club Chandigarh, promises laughter and fun with his weird observations, overthinking habits and the hilarious way he sees the world. The audience can expect sharp punch lines, personal anecdotes, and a touch of dark and edgy humour that makes you laugh first, and think later. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.