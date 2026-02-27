DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / What’s hot: Baking some love

What’s hot: Baking some love

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 05:39 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
National Bakers, Shimla
Advertisement

Advertisement

Baking some love

Advertisement

Eat Shimla

Advertisement

National Bakers, located at the iconic Mall Road in Shimla, continues to be the favourite spot of food lovers. Established in 1978, the bakery offers a variety of delicious cakes, pastries, burgers, patties, momos, cookies which are loved by all. Gaurav, who owns the bakery, takes pride in the fact that the bakery offers freshly made items.

Play: Chandigarh

Advertisement

Grace in every gesture

An evening of grace, rhythm and storytelling awaits Chandigarh as Abhiramam (The Beautiful One), a Bharatanatyam recital by Aishwarya Harish, takes the centre-stage on February 28 at 6.30 pm at Rani Lakshmibai Auditorium, Sector 38C. Presented by Triveni Sangeet Sabha in association with Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, the evening will showcase the dancer’s expressive storytelling through rhythm, movement and tradition. Accompanied by live musicians, the performance promises an immersive cultural experience for classical dance enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Audience members are requested to kindly be seated by 6.15 pm.

Laugh Chandigarh

Almost famous

Tricity is set for an evening full of laughter, on the first show of Almost Famous by Ashish Malhotra. Starting at 6 pm on Saturday February 28, the show at Laugh Club Chandigarh, promises laughter and fun with his weird observations, overthinking habits and the hilarious way he sees the world. The audience can expect sharp punch lines, personal anecdotes, and a touch of dark and edgy humour that makes you laugh first, and think later. Tickets are available on BookMyShow.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts