What’s Hot: Bhajan Clubbing

Advertisement

Make Your Own Perfume is an interactive workshop where participants can craft their own signature scent while learning the basics of fragrance blending. Organised by Small World, the one-hour session invites people of all age groups to explore different aromatic ingredients and create a personalised perfume. The workshop runs till Sunday, 5 April 2026, starting at 5:00 PM. It will be held at The Wildhood in Chandigarh, Participation costs ₹899.

Advertisement

Pray: Ludhiana

Advertisement

Bhajan clubbing

On Saturday, March 21, 2026 at 6:30 PM, Ludhiana will witness a unique musical journey as Saaz & Prakhar bring India’s first Bhajan Clubbing Tour to life at Western Living, Malakpur. Blending devotional bhajans with folk, Indian pop, rock, and soul, the three‑hour event promises a never‑seen‑before spiritual experience where traditional bhakti meets modern clubbing vibes. With hypnotic rhythms, immersive soundscapes, and electrifying energy, the evening is set to make audiences chant, dance, and surrender to the divine beat, an unforgettable celebration of faith and music.

Advertisement

Love: Bilaspur

Stage stories

Bilaspur Nalwari Mahotsav 2026 is set to host a two-day Natya Utsav, starting on March 17 at Art and culture Auditorium, Bilaspur. The fest will kick off with a one act comedy play The Bear which is written by renowned Russian playwright Anton Chekhov. The play will be performed by Shimla’s The Beginners theater group. The first evening will also feature another play named Khali Plate. The play is written by Mohammad Inamulla, which will be performed by Vinod Sharma and Shivangi Raghu. The festival will continue on with another comedy play Ek Ladki Paanch Diwane which will be performed by Bilaspur’s own Udan Theatre group and will conclude with play Zeher which will be performed by Shimla’s Sanjay Sood.