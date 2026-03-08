Eat: Chandigarh

Mahila Mandal 1.0

This International Women’s Day, Sector 7 Social teams up with IOTA and Honhar to present The Mahila Mandal 1.0, a vibrant lifestyle gathering celebrating women and their stories. Taking place on March 8, from 11 am onwards at Sector-7 Social, the event promises an engaging mix of conversations and community. Expect insightful sessions on health, hormones, fitness and self-care, along with inspiring real-life stories from women balancing careers, passions and personal lives. The day will also feature networking opportunities, good food and an upbeat vibe. Tickets are priced at Rs 500 , with registrations available online and limited seats up for grabs.

Play: Jalandhar

United run

A run with a purpose takes centre stage in Jalandhar as Daud da Punjab Half Marathon 2026 is scheduled for March 8 from 5:30 am onwards at South Campus, 66 ft. Road, Shahpur, Jalandhar. Organised by CT Group of Institutions in association with the Jalandhar district administration, the run is themed Yudh Nashian Virudh, encouraging citizens to take a stand against drug abuse. The event will also feature the Global Women Voices Awards, celebrating inspiring women achievers on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The event will be attended by Punjabi artistes Hans Raj Hans, Master Saleem and Gagan Kokri.

Love: Mohali

Saree & celebrations

Fashion meets tradition as Saaj Sajja presents a curated showcase of timeless sarees and dress materials on March 8 from 12 noon onwards at Club Savaya, Beverly Golf Avenue, Mohali. The exhibition brings together elegant ensembles celebrating the richness of Indian weaves and heritage textiles, offering visitors a chance to explore classic styles and contemporary drapes under one roof. Designed as a relaxed lifestyle pop-up, the event invites guests to browse, interact and shop the collection through the afternoon. A Women’s Day celebration from 3 pm onwards will add to the festive spirit, making it a stylish afternoon dedicated to fashion, culture and community.