What’s Hot: Cheesy bliss

Play: Chandigarh

Mould, shape, create

Chandigarh’s creative community can get their hands dirty at the Hand Building Pottery Workshop from February 24 to 27, 2026, at Deepakriti Institute of Creative Arts, Sector 44A. Designed as a two-hour, beginner-friendly session, the workshop introduces participants aged five and above to the basics of shaping and moulding clay by hand. The experience blends skill-building with mindful relaxation, making it ideal for families and hobbyists alike. Tickets are priced at ₹999 and can be booked online via BookMyShow.

Love Ludhiana

Jewel story

Eshna Jewels is bringing a workshop of a woman’s one-and-true love, jewellery, to Ludhiana. Titled Your Jewellery, Your Story and hosted by Prakshi Gupta, the event promises an immersive experience where jewellery becomes a medium of personal storytelling. Guests will explore curated designs in an elegant setting, celebrating craftsmanship and individuality. The workshop is scheduled for February 25, 2026, from 11 AM to 7 PM at Eshna Jewels by Nikkamal on Rani Jhansi Road, Ludhiana.