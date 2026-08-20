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Home / Entertainment / What's Hot: Children Literature Festival-2026@Shimla

What's Hot: Children Literature Festival-2026@Shimla

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Updated At : 05:33 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Harpreet Sandhu's Colours of Faith & Bravery: The Spiritual Heritage of Punjab
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Read: Shimla

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Literature Fest

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The Keekli Charitable Trust is bringing its Children Literature Festival-2026 to Shimla. The festival will continue till August 21 at the Gaiety Theatre. It will feature various competitions including declamation, poetry, Book to Script Competition, Vocabulary Competition along with several workshops including Art Workshop.

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Play: Chandigarh

Stories that heal

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Kahanibaaz by Ashish Vidyarthi is coming to Chandigarh on August 30, 6:50 pm at Punjab Kala Bhawan. It will be a live storytelling show that will take audiences on an emotional journey through stories drawn from life, experiences and human connections.

Love: Chandigarh

Artistic tribute

Marking the World Photography Day in Chandigarh, an artwork titled Colours of Faith & Bravery: The Spiritual Heritage of Punjab was unveiled before the bust of Dr MS Randhawa during an event held at Punjab Arts Council, Kala Bhawan, Sector 16. The artwork was created by Harpreet Sandhu, State Information Commissioner, Punjab.

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Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

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