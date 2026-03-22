What’s hot: Dining delight@Corbys

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Elevating the city’s dining scene, Corby’s offers a refined fine-dining experience with an extensive menu at Hyatt Centric, Chandigarh. From appetisers, soups and hearty mains to curated bowls like gyro bowl, caprese salad and watermelon feta crumble, the menu blends global flavours with local favourites. Diners can explore gourmet Punjabi dishes, desi snacks, and international picks including sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, pastas and risottos. The buffet spread features indulgent options like paneer curry, pulao, creamy raita and fresh salads, making it an ideal spot for both leisurely meals and elegant dining experiences.

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Inspiring bonds

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Chandigarh is set to witness an inspiring blend of purpose and performance at Indian National Portage Association’s 13th Annual Function on March 24, 2026, at the Dr. P.N. Chhuttani Memorial IMA Complex, Sector 35. Centered on the theme Breaking Barriers, Building Bonds, the event brings together leaders, educators and changemakers for a morning of dialogue and celebration. From soulful invocations to vibrant cultural acts like Haryanvi, Punjabi and Bollywood dances, the programme highlights inclusivity, creativity and awareness. Thought-provoking talks on counselling, assessment and the subconscious mind add depth, while special performances by children promise heartfelt moments making it a meaningful, community-driven lifestyle experience.

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Handloom edit

Celebrating the richness of traditional weaves, Cotton Fab brings a curated showcase of handloom textiles to Kisan Bhawan, sector 35. Featuring a wide range of dress materials, silk and cotton suits, sarees, Jaipuri block prints, bedsheets and kurtis, the exhibition highlights authentic craftsmanship sourced directly from artisans. Visitors can also explore specialties like Lucknowi chikankari and South cotton, reflecting India’s diverse textile heritage. Blending tradition with everyday elegance, the showcase offers a vibrant shopping experience for handloom lovers. The exhibition will be held from March 19 to 24.