What’s hot: Embassy delights @Shimla

Looking for a timeless place that blends with the mountainous terrain of Shimla while providing an authentic yet unique cuisine, Embassy continues to be a favourite spot of the people. Started in 1950s, Embassy has been an iconic spot of tourists from all over the world, where they enjoy some of unique dishes which are rarely found anywhere. Its unique structure being made out of pine and cedar woods gives it an attractive look, making this place perfect for Instagram reels. Known for its unique biryanis and roasted lambs, the outlet has been one of the favourite eating joints of many renowned persons including Bollywood biggies Ranbir Kapoor and director Imtiaz Ali. Also, people here cannot get enough of its apple almond cakes and hot chocolates, which are some of the staple dishes of Embassy. Anil Malhotra, owner of Embassy said, "We here offer a variety of food which is loved by the people and over the decades Embassy has earned an iconic statue amongst tourists from around the world."

Play: Ludhiana

Live with Gurnazar

Ludhiana’s heartbeat is set to sync with the rhythm of Gurnazar’s electrifying performance at Studio Mastaani, Paragon Waterfront on Saturday, 21 February 2026. From 9:00 PM onwards, the city will sway to two hours of high-energy music, iconic vibes, and unforgettable melodies. Music has always been Ludhiana’s soul whether it’s the folk strains echoing through its heritage or the modern beats that light up its nightlife. An unmissable night awaits because when Ludhiana gathers for music, it doesn’t just listen, it lives the sound.

Love: Mohali

Light some magic

Sahira Sandhu’s passion for creating ambiance and warmth shines through her brand Joie de Lumière, which translates to “the joy of light.” Her thoughtfully curated collection of handcrafted candles includes vibrant candle bouquets and elegant jar candles, each made with non-toxic, chemical-free ingredients for a clean, slow burn. Designed to blend décor with wellness, the candles provide a safer, longer-lasting fragrance experience while adding a touch of elegance to any space. Among the most popular scents are Musk and Oud, which have quickly become crowd favourites. For Sahira, Joie de Lumière is more than a business — it’s her creative sanctuary, a space where she transforms inspiration into light and warmth that others can enjoy in their homes.