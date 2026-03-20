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Home / Entertainment / What's Hot: Fasting flavours at Social

What's Hot: Fasting flavours at Social

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Updated At : 05:38 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Navratri Thali at Social
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Eat: ChandigarhFasting flavours
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Celebrating the spirit of Navratri with flavourful indulgence, Social introduces a specially curated festive menu from March 19 to 27. Crafted around vrat-friendly ingredients, the spread features dishes like Aloo & Banana Tikki Chaat, Navratri Khichdi, Sabudana Vada and Kuttu Paneer Pakoda, alongside Arbi and Sweet Potato Kebabs. A wholesome Navratri Platter and refreshing options like Fresh Fruit Cuts and Mix Fruit Ice-cream with Kuttu Crumble complete the offering, blending traditional fasting flavours with Social’s signature playful spin.

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Play: Chandigarh

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Inclusive cinema

Highlighting powerful stories and diverse voices, the British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh and Alliance Francaise, Chandigarh present a special screening of Five Films For Freedom at Cafe Theater, Alliance Francaise, Sector 36A, Chandigarh. Now in its 12th edition, the global programme, curated by the British Council in partnership with BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, it showcases a compelling line-up of short films exploring LGBTQIA+ narratives. Featuring stories from France, Vietnam, Brazil, the UK and USA/Mexico, the screening promises a thought-provoking cinematic experience. It will be held on March 23 from 3:30 pm to 4:45 pm.

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Love: Ludhiana

Musical escape

Blending sound with sentiment, The Bhuwin Experience-Noor-e-Daastaan promises an immersive live performance at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan. Curated by musician Bhuwin Khursija, the show brings together live-looping, original compositions, qawwali and Bollywood influences, crafting a layered and engaging musical experience. More than a conventional concert, it invites audiences to unwind and connect with music in an intimate setting. Designed to stir both reflection and joy, the performance will unfold on March 21 at 7 pm, offering a distinctive blend of soulful expression and contemporary sound.

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