What’s Hot: Festive pan-Asian

Celebrate the Chinese New Year at OKO, The LaLiT Chandigarh, with a special Pan-Asian menu curated for the Year of the Horse. Enjoy festive classics like Aromatic Duck with Pancakes, Chicken & Prawn Sui Mai, Prawn Har Gau, Braised Pork Belly, and Steamed Sea Bass with Hong Kong Supreme Soya Sauce, along with Szechuan Mapo Tofu. End on a sweet note with Creamy Custard Bao and Coconut Caramel Custard. Available À la carte till March 10.

Play Jalandhar

Moonlamp art workshop

Qalaa by Naina is hosting a unique 3-D Moonlamp Art Workshop on February 28, from 1 PM to 3 PM, at Tapa Toro in Lajpat Nagar, Jalandhar. Participants will learn to craft realistic lunar textures and craters using palette knife techniques under the guidance of art trainer Naina. This hands-on session offers art enthusiasts an opportunity to explore their creativity while making a stunning, personalized moonlamp —perfect as décor or a thoughtful gift. The workshop promises an immersive experience where technique meets imagination, allowing participants to bring the moon into their own artistic hands.

Love Ludhiana

Sikh heritage summit

A three-day World Punjabi Conference dedicated to the 350th year of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Guryai Diwas will conclude at Jawaddi Taksal, Ludhiana. The event will feature the release of important books on Sikh history and philosophy, honour five eminent personalities for their contributions to literature and society, and confer the Shan-e-Khalsa award on Bhai Gurmej Singh. Scholars across India and abroad will be present at the conference which aims to celebrate Guru Gobind Singh’s life, bani and legacy while fostering dialogue on Sikh heritage and values.