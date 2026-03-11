Eat : Jalandhar

Advertisement

Momo Mania

Advertisement

A beloved street food with Tibetan roots, Momos continues to win over the younger crowd with its ever-evolving flavours. An outlet located in Johal Market, ‘Firangi Momo’ in Jalandhar has become a popular pit stop for momo lovers with its inventive varieties. From Achari, Haryali and Malai momos to quirky options like Angry, Lollypop, Volcanic Salsa and Kurkure momos, the menu offers something for every palate. Among the highlights are the Chilli Garlic Momos, packed with bold flavours. Pair them with refreshing mojitos, shakes or cold coffees for a quick and satisfying bite.

Advertisement

Laugh : Chandigarh

Comedy Tadka

Advertisement

Punjabi humour takes centre stage as ‘Jag Param Live - A Trial Show’ arrives in the city with an evening of laughter and cultural flavour. Hosted by comedian Jag Param, the family-friendly stand-up blends witty dialogues, lively storytelling and relatable Punjabi household moments. The show will run from March 13 to March 27, 2026, beginning 7 pm each evening at The Laugh Club, Sec 26, Chandigarh. With a runtime of about 1 hour 15 minutes and tickets starting at ₹100, the performance promises clean comedy suitable for audiences aged 12 and above. Expect sharp observations, playful banter and a light-hearted celebration of Punjabi life. Tickets can be booked via BookMyshow.

Play : Chandigarh

Relax & Reflect

Those looking to pause and reconnect with themselves can explore ‘Access the Bars’, a wellness session designed to promote relaxation and mental clarity. Scheduled from March 13 to March 21 at 11 am, the one-hour sessions will take place at WE the Wonder Explorers, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Mohali. Conducted by Access Bars practitioners Neha and Rohit, the session introduces participants to a gentle technique involving 32 points on the head, believed to help release stored thoughts, emotions and beliefs. Open to participants aged 12 and above, the experience encourages self-reflection in a calm, non-judgmental space. Tickets are priced at ₹1500 and can be booked via BookMyshow.