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A cozy cafe outing gets tastier at Victoria’s Boutique Cafe, Inner market, Sec 8B, Chandigarh where comfort food meets relaxed ambience. Open from 7:30 am to 10:30 pm, the cafe serves everything from hearty breakfasts to indulgent dinners. On the plate is their Loaded Paneer Pizza, topped with roasted paneer, colourful peppers and melted cheese. The menu also features sandwiches, salads, pastas and mains like chicken eggplant parmigiana, alongside a range of coffees, including espresso, cortado and cappuccino. With vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the spot is ideal for casual catch-ups over good food and brews.

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Play: Ludhiana

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Mahj-On Time

A classic game of skill and strategy takes the spotlight in Ludhiana as The Mahjong Lab invites participants to “Get your Mahj-On!” at a two-day immersive introduction to Mahjong. Scheduled for March 26 and 27 at Olive Cafe & Bar, Ludhiana the event is organised by Garima Aggarwal and Divya Oswal. Guided by experts Vinita and Shivika (@Mahjong Divas), participants will learn the basics, build strategies and engage in friendly tournaments. Day one will focus on beginners, while day two will introduce challenge rounds, making it a lively outing for friends, families and anyone curious to explore the timeless tile game. Early birds tickets are priced at Rs. 3,700.

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Love: Chandigarh

Luxury Debut

Luxury motoring takes a refined turn in Chandigarh as Mercedes-Benz introduces the ‘Mercedes-Benz V-Class’, often described as a “Private Suite on Wheels.” The exclusive showcase will be held today, at the lush greens of Panchkula Golf Club, offering guests a first-hand look at the luxury MPV’s spacious interiors, advanced technology and refined craftsmanship. Designed for those who value comfort and elegance on the road, the event will allow visitors to explore the vehicle up close while experiencing the brand’s signature blend of innovation and sophistication.