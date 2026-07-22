What’s hot: Meet Brothers live @Ludhiana

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Monsoon magic

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With the arrival of the rains, The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa invites guests to indulge in thoughtfully curated culinary experiences inspired by the warmth and abundance of the monsoon. Signature highlights include Amrud aur Malai ki Chaat, Aloo Tuk Chaat, Amritsari Chana Kulcha, and the indulgent Pineapple Jalebi with Kesar Pista Rabri and Rasmalai. Signature cocktail creations include Desert Bloom Reverie, Heatwave Orchard, Saffron Daydream, and Harvest Heat Whisper, alongside sophisticated expressions such as Valley of Eternal Summer, Guava Sky Letter, and Midnight Solstice.

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Play: Ludhiana

Meet Brothers live

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Ludhiana is set to host a vibrant musical evening as Studio Mastaani presents Meet Brothers Live on July 26. The duo, known for their chart-topping hits and soulful melodies, will take the stage at 9 pm for a three-hour performance. The event, open to all age groups, promises a blend of energetic beats and heartfelt tunes in Hindi and Punjabi, creating an atmosphere of love, warmth, and gratitude dedicated to the most special women in our lives.

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Jewels & décor

Get ready to celebrate the elegance of L'Dolce Vita – Celebration Edit by Divya Dhanda, a thoughtfully curated showcase of fashion, jewels, and décor. The two-day exhibition at Hyatt Regency starting July 29 will offer timeless style, creative inspiration, and refined luxury.