What’s Hot: Mystic notes

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Known as much for his physique as for his sweets, Varun Handa is carving a niche in Jalandhar. A winner of the Mr Jalandhar title, he is now equally recognised for his Bengali mithai shop near Milap Chowk, Jalandhar. His counter features freshly prepared delicacies such as spongy rasgullas, ras malai, paneer barfi, milk cake and gulab jamun, all crafted in traditional style. The mithai sells out quickly, allowing him to wrap up by evening and return to the gym, striking a fine balance between his passion for fitness and love for sweets.

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Play: Ludhiana

Mystic notes

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For those who enjoy the magic of live Sufi music, Studio Mastaani presents Mehfil with JB offering an intimate musical evening at Studio Mastaani. The three-hour musical gathering promises an immersive experience of live Sufi melodies and intimate mehfil-style performances by JB, creating a warm and vibrant atmosphere for the audience. Blending traditional Sufi vibes with a contemporary setting, the event invites guests to unwind with soulful music and lively ambience. The show will be held on March 18 at 9 pm. Tickets start at Rs. 999 and can be booked via BookMyshow.

Love: Chandigarh

Summer special

Celebrating the season in style, Barqat- Respoke Heritage Clothing presents The Summer Collection ’26, a lifestyle exhibition showcasing elegant summer wear crafted with light fabrics, refined detailing and timeless charm. Set against the serene backdrop of Mohali Golf Range, the one-day showcase brings together a curated mix of fashion and lifestyle labels. Visitors can explore clothing, footwear, home décor, candles and more, all under one roof. Blending style with summer ease, the exhibition promises a relaxed shopping experience for those looking to refresh their seasonal wardrobe and lifestyle picks. It will be held on March 19 from 11 am to 8 pm.