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Home / Entertainment / What's Hot: Pahadi Flavours

What's Hot: Pahadi Flavours

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TNS
Updated At : 05:39 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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Himachali Rasoi presents a traditional dinning experience in Shimla
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Eat: ShimlaPahadi Flavours
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Celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the region, ‘Himachali Rasoi’ presents a traditional dinning experience in Shilma. Located at 54, Middle Bazar, The Mall, Shimla, the restaurant celebrates age-old recipes, with dishes said to be over 2,000 years old,. The menu features wholesome dham thalis like Kangri and Mandyali, along with local favourites such as Sidu, Babroo and Patande, paired with Rehru and Kangri chai. With its focus on traditional flavours and cultural authenticity, the eatery promises a unique culinary journey through Himachal’s timeless cuisine.

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Play: Chandigarh

Unplugged Vibes

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Stripping music down to its purest form, ‘ SoulVerse Unplugged’ promises a soulful live experience at TuBu Cafe,  sector 10 C , Chandigarh . Designed for lovers of meaningful melodies, the evening will feature raw acoustics, heartfelt vocals and live instruments, creating an intimate and immersive ambience. With its cosy setting and focus on pure musical expression, the event offers a refreshing escape for those who enjoy unplugged performances. The musical evening will be held on March 22 at 5 pm, inviting city audiences to unwind and soak in the charm of live music.

Love: Ludhiana

Signature Shine

A refined jewellery showcase awaits as ‘Signature Jewellery’ by Rachna Mehra and Chandini Khanna comes to Hyatt Regency, Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana. In collaboration with Divya Dhanda, the exhibition will present a curated selection of statement pieces that blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. From elegant everyday accents to festive highlights, the showcase caters to those with a taste for fine detailing and timeless style. Set in a luxe setting, it promises a relaxed browsing experience for jewellery lovers. The exhibition will be held on March 23 from 4 pm to 7 pm and March 24 from 11 am to 7 pm.

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