What’s Hot: Rangilo Rajasthan at Amritsar

Le Méridien, Amritsar is set to present Rangilo Rajasthan – Taste the Flavours of Rajasthan, a special food festival taking place from March 13 to 22 at Le Grand Cafe. The festival will bring the vibrant culinary traditions of Rajasthan to the city, offering guests an opportunity to experience the rich and distinctive flavours that define one of India’s most celebrated regional cuisines. Bold spices, slow cooking techniques and inventive use of locally available ingredients have given Rajasthani cuisine its unmistakable character. Chef Rahul Kumar, who began his culinary journey from village of Chomu near Jaipur in Rajasthan, will bring with him a deep understanding of the culinary traditions that have been passed down through generations.

Play Chandigarh

Soulful Sufi Baithak

A soulful musical evening awaits Chandigarh as Sufi Baithak, featuring renowned Sufi singer Shaheen Salmani, is set to take place on 15 March 2026 from 5:30 pm onwards at Thheeraav, 9A, Sector 9, Chandigarh. Curated by Once Upon India, the intimate baithak promises an immersive experience of soulful kalaams, storytelling, and traditional Sufi music in a serene setting. The three-hour gathering will begin with guest registration followed by an optional “chai pe charcha” high-tea session before the musical mehfil unfolds. Tickets for the event are available online, with Gold passes priced around ₹4,719 and Platinum seating at approximately ₹9,439, offering audiences a close and immersive view of the performance. The event is designed as a seated mehfil-style experience, inviting listeners to slow down, connect with poetry and music, and enjoy an evening dedicated to the spiritual depth of Sufi traditions

Love: Ludhiana

RUAV x Tarun Tahiliani Pop-Up

Ludhiana is set to witness a stylish celebration of Indian couture as RUAV hosts an exclusive pop-up featuring creations by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani. For two days, RUAV will transform completely into a Tarun Tahiliani showcase, presenting an extensive edit of the designer’s signature ensembles that beautifully blend heritage craftsmanship with contemporary couture. The event hosted by Shiana Kothari is on 16 and 17 March, 11 am to 8 pm at RUAV, 37-D, Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana. Fashion enthusiasts in the city will have the opportunity to experience the elegance and artistry of Tarun Tahiliani’s celebrated designs up close in this limited-time showcase.