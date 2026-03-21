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Home / Entertainment / What’s hot: Satvik feast

What’s hot: Satvik feast

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TNS
Updated At : 05:58 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Navratri feasts are getting pretty popular
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Eat: ChandigarhSatvik Feast
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Marking the festive spirit of Navratri, The LaLiT Chandigarh presents a specially curated Satvik thali at Baluchi. Prepared without onion and garlic, the menu stays true to fasting traditions while offering a refined and wholesome dining experience. The spread features vrat-friendly favourites like Aloo Masala Chaat, Falahari Paneer Tikka, Shahi Paneer, Sitafal ki Subzi and Kuttu ki Poori, complemented by refreshing Chaas or Lassi and a Saffron-infused Rasmalai. Available for a limited period for both lunch and dinner, the thali is priced at ₹1100 plus taxes, making for an indulgent festive treat.

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Play: Kasauli

Rhythm Retreat

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Set in the serene hills of Kasauli, the 10th edition of the Kasauli Rhythm & Blues Festival will be held on April 3–4 at Baikunth Resort. Presented by 1842 Kasauli and organised by the Genesis Foundation, the festival blends music with a meaningful cause. Featuring Indian Ocean and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, the line-up brings together a mix of emerging and established acts across rock, indie and blues. Proceeds from the event support treatment for children with congenital heart defects, making it a soulful celebration that combines music, purpose and mountain charm.

Love: Chandigarh

Summer Frenzy

Adding a stylish touch to the weekend, Virsa Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition by Staffy and Harsha brings ‘Summer Fashion Frenzy’ to OMAXE New Chandigarh. Scheduled for March 22, the exhibition will feature a diverse mix of clothing, jewellery, handloom, home decor, stationery, toys, accessories, handbags, healthcare and fragrance products. Visitors can also explore tarot sessions, along with a range of food and bakery offerings. With its vibrant line-up of brands and experiences, the exhibition promises a lively shopping destination from 2 pm to 9 pm.

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