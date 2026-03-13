DT
What's Hot: Sushi craft

What's Hot: Sushi craft

TNS
Updated At : 05:42 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
Sushi craft
Eat: Chandigarh
Food enthusiasts in Chandigarh can roll up their sleeves for a delightful culinary experience on Saturday, March 14. Japanese Sushi Making, a one-hour interactive workshop at The Wildhood, Chandigarh, invites beginners and sushi lovers to explore the art of sushi preparation. Participants will learn how to craft classic sushi rolls, understand the basics of ingredients and techniques, and enjoy a hands-on cooking session guided by experts. Starting at 3:03 pm, the workshop promises an engaging blend of learning and tasting, making it a perfect outing for foodies eager to try something new. Entry fee is ₹899 and can be booked via BookMyshow.

Play: Ludhiana

Mahjong Magic

An engaging blend of learning and strategy awaits board game enthusiasts in Ludhiana as a special three-day workshop introduces participants to the art of Mahjong. Scheduled for April 4, 5 and 6, the immersive sessions will guide participants through the art of learning, playing and strategising the classic tile-based game. The workshop will be conducted by Sheetal , co-founder of Mahjong Lounge Goa, offering expert insights for beginners and enthusiasts alike. Sessions will run 11 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm, giving participants ample time to practise and master the fundamentals of the game in an engaging setting.

Laugh: Amritsar

Desi Laughter

Amritsar is set for an evening of laughter as comedians Madhav Mehandru and Sukh Singh bring their Canada to Punjab stand-up comedy tour to Amritsar on March 14. Beginning at 7 pm, the 90-minute show will blend Punjabi humour with cross-cultural anecdotes, offering audiences witty takes on life between Canada and Punjab. Known for their relatable storytelling and sharp punchlines, the duo promises a lively night filled with laughter and crowd interaction. Tickets for the comedy show are priced at ₹199 and can be booked via BookMyshow.

