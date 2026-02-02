DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Entertainment / What's Hot: The Chef's takeover

What’s Hot: The Chef's takeover

TNS
Updated At : 05:33 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
Anahita Dhondy in a cooking session in AMritsar
Eat Amritsar: The Chef's takeover
Ambarsaris are always game for culinary and conversation-led experience whether its traditions that we seek to preserve or experiments that our globally rich palate demand. This is inviting several renowned chef's and food curators to Amritsar. Recently, celebrity chef Anahita Dhondy — author and champion of Parsi cuisine, conducted a food session at Tepah by The Bagh, demonstrating rich history of Parsi food and its shared heritage with Punjabi cuisine. Also, in city was Chef Suvir Saran, who was invited at Grain by Elgin and a recent bar takeover collaboration with Late Checkout, Mumbai at Lord's Elgin. These curated sessions bring passion for storytelling through food blending tradition with innovation.

Play 

Ludhiana: Humare Ram live

Humare Ram, a highly acclaimed show, is coming to Ludhiana! Sri Aurobindo Socio Economic & Management Research Institute Trust is set to host this magnificent theatrical presentation, which brings to life the eternal wisdom of the Ramayana. The performance explores themes of righteousness, compassion, courage and conscience, presented through powerful performances and soul-stirring music. The event will take place at The Mother Auditorium, Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce & Management, Ludhiana, on February 6, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 7:15 PM. Featuring Ashutosh Rana stepping into the role of the mighty Ravana, this show promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Love 

Chandigarh: Anjali crowned

The grand finale of Maven Ms Plus Size India 2025–26 (Season 8) was held in the Chandigarh tricity, reinforcing its role in promoting inclusive beauty. Founded and directed by Hardeep Arora, the platform crowned Mysuru’s Anjali B Gupta as winner, with Mumbai’s Raveena Karjodhkar as first runner-up. Regional titles went to Roshaali Kapoor (North), Shashwati Karmakar (East), Ananya Paresh (South) and Nargis (West). Following nationwide auditions, 50 finalists underwent intensive grooming before 15 advanced to the finale, judged by celebrity and industry experts celebrating confidence, talent and individuality.

