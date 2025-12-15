What’s Hot: The Comic Singh live at Ludhiana

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Party season has officially arrived, and with plans doubling and night-outs stretching longer, Social is giving guests a brand-new way to dial up their evenings. The neighbourhood café-bar built for addas, after-hours, and everything in between is dropping a list of must-try munchies and classic cocktail pairings crafted straight from its Big Drop Menu. The pairing list includes Not Chilli Chicken & Picante. A Social staple with a spirited twist. The Picante's citrusy kick cools, balances, and sharpens the stir-fry's spice, giving every bite its perfect comeback sip. others on the emnu include —Gochujang Glazed Mushrooms & Negroni, Bang Bang Chicken & Manhattan, Fully Re-Loaded Nachos & Espresso Martiniand Prawn On A Podi-Yum & Paloma.

Play: Ludhiana

Advertisement

The Comic Singh live

Ludhiana is set to welcome an evening of hearty laughter and family-friendly entertainment as Manpreet Singh, popularly known as The Comic Singh, brings his latest stand-up special Na Sir Na Pair to Nehru Sidhant Kendra on December 20 at 6:30 pm. Renowned for his clean humour and distinctive Punjabi dialect, The Comic Singh has carved a niche in the comedy circuit by blending everyday observations with witty storytelling that resonates across generations. Na Sir Na Pair promises to be a refreshing escape from routine, offering Ludhiana residents a chance to embrace the winter warmth with laughter.

Love: Amritsar

For the love of books

As a countermeasure to the social media and digital overload we have self-inflicted upon us, Silent book reading parties are quietly trying to engage people away from the madness of tireless phone surfing. A new trend to emerge in Amritsar, these silent book reading parties are essentially social calls for likeminded readers, who want to spend a few hours away from their mobile phones and in company of stories, characters and figments of someone's imagination. These parties have members, who pay for their spots and a cup of coffee only to sit in silence, reading their favourite books. Sounds basic, yet it’s a privilege considering the decreasing number of readers we have in every generation now. Kafeine Amritsar and Other cafe 's like Bontastic and Cafe Delhi Heights host these parties over the weekend.