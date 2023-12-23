What’s streaming

Dry Day

Prime Video

Directed by Saurabh Shukla, the social satire on alcoholism stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar, Shrikant Verma and Annu Kapoor in lead roles. ‘Panchayat’ fame Jitendra plays Gannu, whose wife threatens to abort their child if he doesn’t check his addiction. He takes a vow to ban alcohol in his town.

Barbie

JioCinema

After minting money at the box office, the pink mania of Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, is all set to cast its spell on digital platforms. The fantasy live-action film casts Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. The plot revolves around the Barbie-Ken world where the lead pair faces an existential crisis.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire

Netflix

Directed by Zack Synder, it is the first instalment of his two-part space opera. Synder has created a fictional galaxy in which a former imperium soldier, Kora (Sofia Boutella), who was a stranger, becomes a survivor when the military threatens the farming colony on the edge of the galaxy.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians

Disney+Hotstar

The much-loved book series by Rick Riordan gets adapted into a series. For the eight-episode season one, it follows the events of The Lightning Thief from the first book. Actor Walker Scobell plays the titular role. Audiences have hailed it as a better adaptation of the novel than the film series (2010-2013).