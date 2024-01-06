What’s streaming

Hi Nanna

Netflix

It marks the directorial debut of Shouryuv and stars Mrunal Thakur and Nani in the lead. This Telugu-language romantic drama film revolves around a little girl child, Mahi, with cystic fibrosis. She seeks the help of a mysterious new acquaintance, Yashna (Mrunal), to persuade her father Viraj (Nani) to open up about her mother.

Meg 2: The Trench

JioCinema

The film is based on the 1999 novel The Trench by Steve Alten. Released last year in theatres, it is finally available on OTT and revolves around a research team that dives deep into the sea on a mission. It soon turns into chaos and forces them to fight for survival. It stars Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Skyler Samuels and Sirnns Guillory.

Good Grief

Netflix

Directed by Schitt’s Creek fame actor Daniel Levy, the heartfelt comedy drama is about a man struggling to cope with the death of his husband. He and his two best friends go for a weekend getaway that leads to a transformative journey. Daniel himself plays the lead role. It also stars actor Himesh Patel in a supporting role.

Cubicles Season 3

SonyLIV

For a series which shifts the entire focus of viewers on IT employees working out of cubicles, it has come a long way. With its third season, it further narrates the story of 22-year-old Piyush Prajapati, who was hired by an Indian IT firm along with a majority of his classmates, right out of college.