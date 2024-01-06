What’s streaming

Hi Nanna
Netflix
It marks the directorial debut of Shouryuv and stars Mrunal Thakur and Nani in the lead. This Telugu-language romantic drama film revolves around a little girl child, Mahi, with cystic fibrosis. She seeks the help of a mysterious new acquaintance, Yashna (Mrunal), to persuade her father Viraj (Nani) to open up about her mother.
Meg 2: The Trench
JioCinema
The film is based on the 1999 novel The Trench by Steve Alten. Released last year in theatres, it is finally available on OTT and revolves around a research team that dives deep into the sea on a mission. It soon turns into chaos and forces them to fight for survival. It stars Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Skyler Samuels and Sirnns Guillory.
Good Grief
Netflix
Directed by Schitt’s Creek fame actor Daniel Levy, the heartfelt comedy drama is about a man struggling to cope with the death of his husband. He and his two best friends go for a weekend getaway that leads to a transformative journey. Daniel himself plays the lead role. It also stars actor Himesh Patel in a supporting role.
Cubicles Season 3
SonyLIV
For a series which shifts the entire focus of viewers on IT employees working out of cubicles, it has come a long way. With its third season, it further narrates the story of 22-year-old Piyush Prajapati, who was hired by an Indian IT firm along with a majority of his classmates, right out of college.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be placed in its final destination orbit today
The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrang...
Video: Alaska plane’s door opens mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board
Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontari...
Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala
In just a day, with the help of X members, Nikhil Jain manag...
‘Community very shaken’; extortion threats prompt Hindu community leaders to hold public forum in Canada
The event, organised by the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of ...
14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog
Minimum temperature settles at 8.9 degrees Celsius