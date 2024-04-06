What’s streaming

Scoop
Netflix
Directed by Philip Martin, the British biographical drama is an adaptation by Peter Moffat of former Newsnight editor Sam McAlister's book. It is a behind-the-scenes story of the women who negotiated with Buckingham Palace to secure the ‘scoop of the decade’ that led to the downfall of Prince Andrew.
Farrey
Zee5
Directed by Soumendra Padhi, ‘Farrey’, relased earlier in theatres, delves into the complex world of academic deception, where a scholarship recipient, the orphaned genius Niyati, unwittingly gets entangled in a cheating racket orchestrated by her affluent peers.
How To Date Billy Walsh
Prime Video
The coming-of-age drama is about childhood friends Archie and Amelia. Archie has always kept his love for Amelia a secret, but just as he musters courage to declare his feelings, she falls for Billy. Since the director and lead actress are of Indian heritage, ‘How to Date...’ seems to evoke a lot of interest.
The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem
Netflix
The documentary is about a group of lonely and bored teenagers who created an online community unleashing chaos. It begins with the introduction of 2chan, a Japanese message board, that gives way to 4chan, a safe space to express extreme viewpoints and conspiracy theories.
