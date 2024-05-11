What’s streaming

All of US Strangers

Disney+Hotstar

This 2023 British romantic fantasy earned six BAFTA Award nominations, one of them for Outstanding British Film. Starring Andrew Scott as Adam, a screenwriter, it’s a queer love story between him and his neighbour, Harry, played by Paul Pescal. The film is based on the Japanese novel ‘Strangers’.

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us

Prime Video

This is an adaptation of the novel ‘Save Me’ by author Mona Kasten. Set in a private boarding school, Maxton Hall, it revolves around Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig Matten), a scholarship student, and James Beaufort (Damian Harding), a haughty heir. As Ruby struggles to adjust, she discovers an explosive secret.

The Marsh King’s Daughter

Lionsgate Play

The psychological thriller delves into the life of a young mother, Helena, who embarks on a mission to kill her father, Marsh King, when she hears the news of him escaping from prison. Helena’s journey into her hidden history forces her to face her buried demons. It is directed by Neil Burger.

Undekhi 3

SonyLIV

In the third season of ‘Undekhi’, the Atwal family confronts its ominous history. Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Anchal Singh, Ankur Rathee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and others reprise their roles. Amidst family infighting and external dangers, Papaji (Chhaya) plans to announce his succession plans.