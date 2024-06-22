What’s streaming

Gangs of Galicia
Netflix
This Spanish mystery thriller follows the story of Ana, who seeks revenge for her father’s mysterious death. As she investigates, Ana stumbles upon the involvement of the Galician drug cartel and finds it at the centre of organised crime. It features Clara Lago, Tamar Novas and Xosé Antonio Touriñán, among others.
House of the Dragon
JioCinema
The ever-popular ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel had a great run for season one. While actors Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy will reprise their roles, new faces of the likes of Abubakar Salim, Steve Toussaint and Clinton Liberty will also add to the narrative. Set about 200 years prior to GOT’s timeline, it focuses on the Targaryen civil war.
Kota Factory season 3
Netflix
Another TVF original shipped off as a successful OTT content, ‘Kota Factory’ returns with the much-anticipated Season 3. Jitendra Kumar reprises his role as the beloved Jeetu Bhaiya. Vaibhav and his friends inch closer to the dreaded examination date while navigating through their personal setbacks.
Bad Cop
Disney+Hotstar
The crime thriller is adapted from the German show ‘Bad Cop: Kriminell Gut’ (2017). As director Aditya Datt reimagines this story in an Indian setting, he casts Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. Devaiah plays identical twins Karan and Arjun, whereas Kashyap is a gangster, Kazbe Mama. It also stars Harleen Sethi.
