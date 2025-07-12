When actors flip the camera

There’s something electric about 2025 in Indian cinema — and no, it’s not just the box office numbers or dazzling special effects. This year, a refreshing wave of actors is stepping off the screen and stepping behind the camera, flipping the traditional script in a way that’s more than just a career move. It’s about taking creative control, telling stories on their own terms, and honestly, shaking up how we think about who makes movies and why.

Advertisement

Power couple

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha are no strangers to turning heads with their acting chops. But in 2025, they’re making waves as producers with Toaster, a Netflix film marking their first joint project behind the scenes. Producing means they’re not just waiting for scripts to land in their laps — they’re shaping the story from the ground up. It’s about backing projects that resonate with them personally and creatively and honestly, it’s inspiring to see a couple so in sync with their artistic vision. This move opens doors for fresh storytelling that feels personal and authentic.

Advertisement

Double duty

If you thought directing one film was enough, Anshuman Jha is here to prove you wrong. He’s helming two movies this year — Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. The first expands on India’s first animal lover vigilante universe, this time with an international cast and crew. The second promises a dark comedy that digs into the colonial past with a unique twist.

Advertisement

A tale with ‘Jaagar’

Known for gritty roles in Mirzapur and Extraction, Priyanshu Painyuli is turning director and producer with Jaagar. This story is deeply rooted in the mountains of Uttarakhand, reflecting his personal and cultural ties. It’s a reminder that cinema isn’t just about urban stories or mass appeal — it can also be a bridge to heritage and identity.

Comedy & directing debut?

Vir Das has worn many hats — comedian, actor, writer — but 2025 sees him stepping into the director’s chair with

Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos. Produced by Aamir Khan, this comedy-thriller blends Vir’s signature humor with a dash of suspense, promising an entertaining ride. The fact that he’s also starring in it just adds to the excitement.

Executive producing

You might remember Abhishek Banerjee from his standout performances, but he’s also made waves as a producer. Stolen wasn’t just another film for him — it was a passion project. Acting and producing simultaneously, he showed his commitment to meaningful cinema, the kind that stays with you.

Bringing ‘Kantara’ to a pan-india stage

After the blockbuster success of Kantara, Rishabh Shetty is back, directing and starring in Kantara: Chapter 1, aiming to take the franchise pan-India. His storytelling, deeply rooted in folklore and local culture, has resonated widely, showing that local stories can have universal appeal.

(With inputs from Dharam Pal)