When Armaan Malik surprised a contestant of Indian Idol 13

Armaan Malik is known to support talent in the country as well as create an unforgettable experience for his fans. This time he combined the two and surprised a contestant on Indian Idol Season 13.

Rishi Singh from Ayodhya took the judges by surprise with his rendition of Armaan Malik’s Pehla Pyaar for his audition. The video went viral and it was just a matter of time before Armaan took notice of it. Talking about the turn of events, Armaan said, “It’s always amazing to discover new voices from our country and when I came across the clip of Rishi Singh singing my song Pehla Pyaar, I couldn’t resist sharing it because he truly nailed it. Not only that, my fans who have loved the original version went the extra mile in spreading it further because an exceptional voice like his deserved to be heard.”

Taking it a notch higher, Armaan decided to surprise Rishi and graced the show with his presence; Rishi not only had a chance to meet his idol but also got a chance to perform with him.