When audience see a 'devta' in Akshay Nalawade...

Seen as Garud Dev in Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav and Kakbhushundi Ramayan, actor Akshay Nalawade opens up about the responsibility of portraying mythological characters, the intense preparation involved, and why these stories still resonate with today’s audience.

What drives your performance when portraying mythological characters?

My aim is always to stay true and loyal to our Sanatan characters. I never want to distort their essence or misrepresent their significance. I try to humanise the divine—presenting Garud Dev not just as a celestial being, but also as someone with emotion, purpose and inner strength.

How did you prepare for the role?

I started by reading the Bhagavad Gita to understand the essence of our scriptures and to ensure that my pronunciation was correct. I also referred to the Puranic texts that detail Garud Dev’s role—his devotion to Vishnu, his enmity with serpents and his spiritual symbolism.

Did you also follow a physical preparation routine?

Yes. I followed a disciplined workout regime—not to build excessive muscle, but to maintain agility, balance and grace. It was important that Garud Dev’s presence felt strong yet divine. I also worked on his body language—how he walks, talks, sits and flies.

Was it challenging to deliver dialogues in Sanskritised Hindi?

Definitely. That form of Hindi is poetic and rich but not something we use in everyday life. I had to train myself on diction, clarity and rhythm. Reading helped, but consistent self-practice was the key to mastering it.

How has portraying Garud Dev affected you on personal level?

It’s been a journey of self-discovery. The more I read and performed, the more I understood the deeper meaning and symbolism behind these divine figures. It’s no longer just a role—it has become a spiritual experience for me, filled with humility.

Do you feel any pressure playing characters that people worship?

Yes, and rightfully so. These characters represent faith and devotion for millions. The audience doesn’t just see an actor—they see a devta.