When celebrities meet fans: Stars share their most memorable encounters

For celebrities, a chance encounter with a fan can turn an ordinary day into a memorable moment. From heartfelt gestures of appreciation to funny selfie moments, these interactions offer a glimpse into the special bond stars share with their admirers. Stars share their experiences, reflecting on how a simple photograph can become a cherished memory and a beautiful expression of love from fans.

Selfie please: Sherleen Dutt

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One of my funniest fan experiences happened when I was shopping with my mom at a local market in Jammu. I was in my most unglamorous avatar, with no makeup and a messy bun. Suddenly, a girl spotted me and came running towards us, shouting my name. My mom grabbed my hand and pulled me behind her because she thought something was wrong! But when the girl asked for a selfie, my mom’s whole personality changed. She went from being my bodyguard to my personal photographer in seconds! She started fixing my hair and saying, “Ek minute, aise photo mat lena, thoda achhe se!” And I was like, “Mumma, relax! It’s just a selfie!” After the girl left, my mom said, “Dekha, maine bola tha na thoda ready hoke chala kar!” We laughed about it the entire way home. I genuinely find selfie culture very sweet. For fans, it’s not just about clicking a picture but taking home a little memory. Someone recognising us on an ordinary day and getting excited can make the moment special. Of course, personal space and timing should always be respected, but I absolutely love this connection with fans!

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Gesture of love: Gaurav Singh

Honestly, I haven't had a really crazy fan experience yet, but whenever someone recognises me or appreciates my work, it feels special. I think selfie culture is a lovely trend because a photograph can become a beautiful memory for a fan. As actors, we often get so busy with our work that we forget how much a character might mean to someone watching us. So, if someone wants a selfie, I see it as a compliment and a gesture of love. Of course, mutual respect and personal space are important, but I feel this connection between actors and their fans is one of the most beautiful parts of being in this profession.

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Flattering scene: Kislay Dutt

Selfie culture has transformed how fans and actors interact. On one hand, it is flattering because it reflects the love viewers have for our work and reminds us that our characters have touched people's lives. However, it can sometimes test our boundaries, especially when we least expect it. One memorable incident happened at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple. I was immersed in my prayers when a fan spotted me and clicked a selfie while I was still praying. Even after I stepped outside, he continued following me through the crowd, hoping to take more pictures. Although the situation caught me off guard, I chose to be patient. I stopped and calmly let him take the selfies he wanted. Looking back, the experience made me smile. I believe handling such situations with grace is part of being an actor, while mutual respect and personal space remain important.

Magnetic pull: Delnaaz Irani

Recently, I was dining out with Percy at a restaurant when fans came up to me and recognised me as Gulshan Taraporewala from my latest Netflix series Chumbak. They were so excited to see me and even remembered my dialogue, ‘Gelsappi!’ What made it even more special was the way they recalled these little details and connected with me through the character. As an actor, it feels wonderful when your work leaves such a lasting impression. These experiences remind me that a character can continue to live in people's hearts long after they have watched it on screen. Whether it is Sweetu or Gulshan, I feel grateful that audiences have embraced both characters with so much affection.

Real connection: Adrija Roy

Playing Raahi in Anupamaa has been an absolute blessing, and it fills my heart with joy to see how deeply viewers connect with my character—even when they excitedly call me "Raahi" instead of Adrija when they see me out at cafes! It is incredibly beautiful to see how much people emotionally live this journey with me, and whether they are asking for quick selfies or sharing their love, I find this new era of direct fan interaction so sweet because it allows us to share a real, personal connection that creates beautiful, lasting memories.