When comedy meets dance

In a unique twist, versatile comedian and actor Rajiv Thakur, along with choreographer Suchitra Sawant, will infuse the spirit of garba into Govinda’s timeless hit, Main Toh Raaste Se Ja Raha Tha, paying homage to Meenakshi Sheshadri’s favourite co-star in Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Meenakshi, who was quite impressed with the act, said, “I enjoyed it a lot. You are a born comedian. You made me laugh so much that now my cheeks are hurting. There are many reasons Govinda is my favourite co-star. The first reason is that he also comes from a classical music family, and his mother was a singer, so he sings very well. Very few people know that while shooting, Govinda and I used to sing classical songs together, and the producers/directors used to say, ‘What is happening here?’ It’s a very, very rare kind of rapport. He’s an amazing dancer, with amazing expressions. I learnt so much from him, along with a bit of mischief too. He’s a versatile actor. Although he has done many comedy films, if you see him in other avatars, he is just mind-blowing. I hope I get the opportunity to work with him again.”

Enthralled by Rajiv’s captivating and entertaining performance, judge Farah Khan said, “Rajiv, I enjoyed it. Suchitra, you are handling him very well. You’re tapping into his comedy in between, and I liked the whole sequence. Suchitra and Rajiv, it was a very entertaining act, and you chose the right song for it.”