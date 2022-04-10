When DID L’il Masters’ contestant Aarav taught Aruna Irani how to make momos

Recently, veteran actress Aruna Irani visited sets of Zee TV’s dance reality show, DID L’il Masters Season 5.

While the young talents impressed the special guest with their performances, what left Aruna Irani amused was the revelation that contestant Aarav knows how to make momos.

Being a fan of the delicacy, the veteran star requested him to teach her how to make some momos on the sets of DID L’il Masters Season 5.

Aarav taught her the basics on the stage, after which Aruna ji made an attempt to make some delicious momos with the contestant’s help, and it seems like she was successful too!

As Aruna Irani mentioned, “I am really amazed to see these talented little kids performing so well. The level of talent that DID has brought forth in our country is extraordinary and I believe if these kids were there in our time, there was no chance of us surviving in the industry for so long.”