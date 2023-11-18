 When guard stopped Parrikar at the gate: Nostalgia reverberates as IFFI enters 20th year in Goa : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • When guard stopped Parrikar at the gate: Nostalgia reverberates as IFFI enters 20th year in Goa

When guard stopped Parrikar at the gate: Nostalgia reverberates as IFFI enters 20th year in Goa

IFFI, founded in 1952, was moved to Goa from New Delhi in 2004

When guard stopped Parrikar at the gate: Nostalgia reverberates as IFFI enters 20th year in Goa

Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. File photo



PTI

Panaji, November 18

As the International Film Festival of India enters its 20th year in Goa, a wave of nostalgia filled those associated with the first edition of IFFI in the state who also recalled the incident when former chief minister Manohar Parrikar was stopped from entering the venue.

IFFI, founded in 1952, travelled to the coastal state from New Delhi in 2004. The venue for the festival was developed where the old Goa Medical College (GMC) complex once stood. The festival's 54th edition, 20th in Goa, will be inaugurated on November 20.

“We had only six months to put the entire infrastructure and we had to start from scratch. We literally started working from a tent,” recalled Sanjith Rodrigues, then chief executive officer of the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), a special-purpose vehicle created by the state to host IFFI.

Rodrigues recalled how the timelines were on paper and they had to execute them without any delay. “The challenge was huge. It also poured very heavily during that year,” he said.

A truckers' strike compounded their worries, said Rodrigues. “We had to keep monitoring whether the construction material would arrive on time or not,” he said.

Then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar kept the façade of the (GMC) complex and other buildings of architectural importance intact, while the rest of the dilapidated structure was razed to build a multiplex to screen the films.

Siddharth Kunkolienkar, a close aide of Parrikar and former Panaji MLA, said when they entered the dilapidated structure of GMC, they encountered snakes and other animals. He recalled how the multiplex was constructed in flat 180 days and also two new bridges that were ready in the same timeline.

Senior journalist Waman Prabhu claimed it seemed impossible that Goa would be able to host IFFI in 2004. “There were apprehensions that it might be shifted to Mumbai or some other venue. But Parrikar ensured that the infrastructure work was completed within time,” he said.

The Dayanand Bandodkar Road along River Mandovi which runs in front of the IFFI venue had to be widened. Prabhu remembered how the entire building of the River Navigation Department was razed overnight to allow the widening of the road.

Kunkolienkar said the first edition of IFFI was a major event for the state.

“It was a first time experience for everyone. I remember an instance when a CRPF jawan stopped CM Manohar Parrikar from entering the IFFI premises after he arrived in a private Maruti 800 car and had no identity card,” he reminisced.

A technocrat-turned-politician, Parrikar was an immensely popular figure in the coastal state and enjoyed a man-next-door image. The four-time CM later went on to become the country's defence minister. Parrikar, who battled a pancreatic ailment, died in 2019 at the age of 63.

“While Parrikar tried to convince the jawan that he was the chief minister, the latter refused to allow him inside. The episode ended when the CM's official car reached and his personal security officer told the jawan that he was the chief minister of the state,” added Kunkolienkar.

As many as 270 movies will be screened during IFFI's latest edition, which will be inaugurated on November 20 at an indoor stadium in Bambolim near here.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

2
Himachal

Foreign couple found dead in Himachal's Manikaran, naked bodies bore injury marks

3
Business

ICC World Cup 2023: Hotel room tariff in Ahmedabad skyrockets to Rs 2 lakh ahead of India-Australia final

4
Punjab

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

5
Haryana

'Unconstitutional': High Court sets aside Haryana law providing 75 per cent quota in private sector jobs

6
Trending

Iceland Cricket has some serious advice for the Aussies ahead of India vs Australia World Cup final

7
India

Senior IPS officer Alok Sharma appointed new SPG chief

8
Business

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri stopped at Delhi airport

9
Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operation gains momentum, 24 metre of 70 metre debris drilled

10
Punjab

Will develop Punjab as hub of medical tourism: CM Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

Haryana govt to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on 75 pc quota in pvt jobs for locals: Dy CM Chautala

Haryana to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on quota in private jobs

The high court decision has come as a setback to the JJP

Govt to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue; immunity will not apply if steps are not taken, says Vaishnaw

Govt to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue; immunity will not apply if steps are not taken, says Vaishnaw

Meta and Google to be part of the meeting

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...

OSD to Punjab CM Manjit Sidhu resigns

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

He resigns citing health issues

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

Victim thrown out of the car near Jagraon bridge, hospitalis...


Cities

View All

Vegetable trader’s death due to ‘dengue’ creates panic

Amritsar vegetable trader's death due to 'dengue' creates panic

ASI shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, three booked for murder

Amritsar: Dispute over desilting turns ugly as AAP leader's brother shot at

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

Amritsar civic body starts scrutiny of property tax returns filed

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Reinstatement of two Chandigarh MC officials withdrawn

Year on, electric vehicle charging stations in Chandigarh remain non-functional

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Chandigarh Police issue advisory ahead of World Cup final

Fire breaks out at chemical store in Kharar

Delhi air quality improves slightly to ‘very poor’, but no respite for residents from toxic air

Air pollution in Delhi drops from 'severe' to 'very poor'

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but remains ‘severe’

Employee booked for filing false plaints, fabricating evidence

Congress alleges lack of preparation for Chhath Puja

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

5 gold chains looted from jewellery shop in Jalandhar

28 cases of farm fire filed in Jalandhar, 21 in Kapurthala

42 crop residue burning cases reported in Jalandhar, 25 in Kapurthala districts

Jalandhar: One hurt as car hits ACP's vehicle

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

Unauthorised waste dumping big concern

Lala Lajpat Rai’s Jagraon house in a shambles, courtesy govt’s apathy

Brick kiln owner booked for ‘confining’ labourers

Youth shot in Canada

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

Farm fires: Accused not named in 38 of 39 FIRs in Patiala district

Former MLA organises cancer awareness camp