When Karan Johar asks young girl if 'Shah Rukh Khan is sexy'; leaves SRK, Rani Mukerji and Kajol shocked

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 5

Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee with Karan' has a dedicated fanbase. The show is known to let out a lot of inside information about the celebrities and their relationships. Recently, an old video from the show surfaced online in which Kajol, Rani Mukherjee and Shah Rukh Khan were the guests. In the clip, Karan Johar can be seen interacting with a group of children.

As shown in the video, Karan Johar is conversing with a young girl. He asks what does the girl admire most about Shah Rukh Khan. To which the girl says, "I love his personality, the way he walks, and his looks."

Karan then asks her to name her favourite movies of Shah Rukh Khan. The kids says, "I love his Don and Kal Ho Na Ho, he has a different look in Don." After hearing this response, Karan inquires, "Does he look sexy in Don? The girls says, "Yes."

Inspired by Karan, she goes on to say, "Shah Rukh, You are very sexy," as he tells her that Shah Rukh Khan is watching the conversation. While Shah Rukh Khan can be seen enjoying the conversation but the girl's last line leaves him shocked. Not just him, even Rani Mukerji and Kajol can be seen rather surprised at such a response for a little girl.

They are not the only ones, online viewers too are left rather shocked to see that Karan had such a conversation with such young kids.

The video has sparked a wave of outrage on the internet. Netizens have expressed their disappointment about Karan's questions. They think it was improper and he should not encouraged kids to use words like sexy. One person called Karan out for stepping over the lines, while another expressed shock at his behaviour.

“These kids are too little to be talking about him this way. They sound like adults. Man when I was their age all I wanted to do was hug my favourite actor and eat food with them. And the fact that this video is super old makes it even more weird,” one user commented.

While another one said, “KJo doesn’t know boundaries! Poor kids.”

