When Karan Johar was asked if he will collaborate with Kartik Aaryan

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 11

Karan Johar, who is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was put under the spotlight at the 14the edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The film festival, which started on Friday, had Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Varma at its inauguration.

During an interaction with the Indo-Australian media, Karan Johar was asked if he and Kartik Aaryan will do a film together. To this, the filmmaker said, "We made one attempt and for various reasons that didn't fructify. And we have been in conversation to do something and I hope that does happen. In fact, it's something that we are both very excited about."

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the past, Karan Johar had roped in Kartik Aaryank for the sequel of 2008 film 'Dostana' starring John Abraham, Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was announced in 2019 and had Jahnvi Kapoor and Lakshya apart from Kartik.

For reasons unknown, Kartik was dropped from the sequel and it became the talk of the town back then.

Meanwhile, work wise Kartik has garnered appreciation for his role in SatyaPrem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani. He recently announced his next titled Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan. Going by the first-look poster, it's a film based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.

#Karan Johar