When Kartik Aaryan was left speechless…

IANS

Bollywood’s chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan received a proposal from a fan in Melbourne, where his film Satyaprem Ki Katha was being premiered.

Fans attending the event got the chance to ask questions and interact with him and capture memorable moments. One of the highlights was a girl who proposed marriage to Kartik who was left speechless with the gesture.

The incident took place in the theatre, where the film was being screened. The fan said, “I might never get a chance to ask you this question ever again but ‘will you marry me?’” The crowd started cheering and hooting as Kartik was left speechless.

A blushing Kartik then said: “Seedha aapne…Ek yahan prem katha pooch rahe hai, ek yahan shaadi ka proposal diya. Ho kya raha hai? Yahan swayamvar lag raha hai mera. Great welcome at Melbourne.”

The fan then asked for a hug, to which he said, “You can get a hug.”Kartik Aaryan shared his enthusiasm for being part of IFFM, stating: “I am truly thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This is my first time in Melbourne and to be here for a screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha on the day I just landed has been amazing.”

“I’m overwhelmed with all this love and really means a lot that everyone is here. There’s a feeling of togetherness and oneness here.”

