When Nawaz took acting lessons...

It’s not every day that a casual comment on an Instagram post leads to a full-fledged feature film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. But for filmmaker Aditya Kripalani, that moment of serendipity has defined the heart of his latest cinematic venture — a story told through the screens of a video call and shot across two continents.

Aditya, en route to Washington DC for the screening of his film I’m Not An Actor at the 14th DC South Asian Film Festival, was full of the characteristic energy and spontaneity that seems to have shaped this film’ journey.

“It’s an opening night film at DC South Asian Film Festival, so I’m happy,” he said as he switched from video to audio mid-conversation, a fitting metaphor for a film deeply rooted in digital communication.

How a song led to a film

Aditya’s story began, like many modern tales, on Instagram. “There was a post by Nawaz (Siddiqui) where he had uploaded a song. I just commented and asked other followers for the name of the track because I really liked it,” he recalled. The conversation was joined by Nawazuddin himself. What followed was nothing short of cinematic destiny. “I found his number and met him at his house in Mumbai,” Aditya said. And 45 days later, they were on the set.

A pandemic-era idea comes alive

Interestingly, the script was born during the pandemic. “I wrote it thinking actors wouldn’t have to travel. Two countries, no stars, no commercial pressure,” he shared. But things took a turn when Nawaz not only joined the project but came on board as a co-producer — alongside his brother Faizuddin Siddiqui. “That wasn’t the plan at all,” Aditya said. “But that’s how organically this film came together.”

Poster perfect

One of the film’s standout elements is its unusual casting. Nawazuddin plays an actor, being coached by Chitrangada Satarupa. “I thought that poster would be interesting in itself — Nawaz’s intense face, and the line: Main Actor Nahin Hoon, said Aditya.”

Two continents, one story

Shot across Frankfurt and Mumbai, the film’s structure is innovative — shot like a traditional feature film, but with all interactions taking place over video calls. “It was very effective,” he said. “If I needed to direct Nawaz, I’d call Chitrangada. If I had to guide Chitrangada, I’d call Nawaz.”

Festival praise and a dream

Already making waves at international film festivals, the film has been received rather well. “It’s the kind of film where people laugh and cry together,” Aditya said. Instead of heading straight to OTT, Aditya is planning a proper theatrical release next year. “This time, we want to see how people feel when they watch it together. That collective experience matters.”

Lessons from FTII

A graduate of the prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Aditya said the school instilled in him the core spirit of filmmaking. “FTII taught me that no one is more or less than anyone else. We all did everything, there was no ego, no hierarchy.” And perhaps most importantly, it taught him to tell stories without thinking of commerce. “We didn’t make films for money. ”

Bridging art and engagement

While his sensibility is grounded in independent cinema, Aditya was quick to clarify that his films are as entertaining “I grew up on Bollywood films. Even my previous film Tikli & Laxmi Bomb was a love story,” he said.

Memories of Punjab

He fondly recalled his visit to Punjab in his student days. “I am so in love with watches and distinctly remember my visit to HMT factory. And, boy, if I have to turn vegetarian, I will stay a month in Amritsar, such delectable is food there!”

Aditya’s latest film is a testament to how storytelling, even in its simplest form can bridge continents and cultures.