When stars align with fandom frenzy

The 23rd edition of the Zee Cine Awards, didn’t just honour excellence — they turned the spotlight on the fans too. Marketed as the biggest ‘FANtertainment’ night of the year, the evening created a fusion of stardom and fandom, giving cinema-lovers a chance to revel in the magic of movies alongside their favourite stars. Stars lit up Mumbai’s NSCI Dome on Saturday in a celebration of Indian cinema. The event brought together Bollywood’s finest for a night filled with accolades, admiration and style.

Kartik Aaryan bagged Viewers’ choice Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Best Actor Male was won by Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion and Vikrant Massey for Sector 36. Shraddha Kapoor won Best Actress award for Stree 2. Best Debut Director Award went to Kunal Khemu for Madgaon Express. Viewer’s choice best film was grabbed by Stree 2.

Carpet fit for royalty

As the stars arrived, the iconic purple carpet transformed into a visual spectacle, brimming with glamour and grace. Kartik Aaryan, the ever-charming crowd favourite, stood out in an impeccably tailored grey suit. He was joined by Ananya Panday, who radiated poise in an ethereal white saree, while Rashmika Mandanna turned heads in an elegant black ensemble. Tamannaah Bhatia, too, made a statement in a sultry black outfit that effortlessly stole the limelight.

Black, bold, beautiful

Several celebs opted for the ever-reliable black and the results were nothing short of stunning. Tiger Shroff and Aparshakti Khurana looked dapper in all-black suits, oozing class and charisma. Sharvari stunned in a voluminous black bow gown, bringing a mix of drama and grace to the evening. Jacqueline Fernandez also chose black, looking radiant in a sleek gown, while Vaani Kapoor glittered in a daring yellow and black combination.

Vikrant Massey, known for his understated elegance, stuck to the classic black suit and pulled it off with effortless charm. The team behind Laapataa Ladies — Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel — added to the evening’s energy with their dazzling appearances.

Sarees, shimmer, showstoppers

Traditional wear met modern silhouettes in a dazzling fashion face-off. Rasha Thadani looked every bit the timeless beauty in a sea green saree, while Shanaya Kapoor sparkled in a silver number. Kriti Sanon brought glamour in a shimmery maroon gown and Suniel Shetty’s light blue striped suit proved that true style has no age.

Music duo Sachin and Jigar made a strong impression with their coordinated black and gold ensembles and finally, Bobby Deol — fondly called “Lord Bobby” by fans — wrapped it all up with his suave presence in a striking white suit that drew plenty of admiration.

An evening to remember

With a carpet overflowing with charisma, couture and cinematic icons, the Zee Cine Awards was more than just a ceremony — it was a grand homage to the year that was.