When three voices meet: Tri at Government Museum Chandigarh

What is art but a journey into the unknown, unseen where intangible becomes tangible? As three artists come together in an exhibition aptly titled Tri, despite their markedly different artistic sensibilities, they are united by a shared search for the self.

Self-trained artist Rajesh Chadda is on a self-discovery, having moved from the digital art to the brush and paint in his acrylics-rich paintings. With images that represent ‘me’ in earth hues, also dominated by black in few other compositions, he plumbs into his inner-self, multiple selves that we all possess as well as arrives at negation of ‘I, me, myself.’ Riot of colours distinguish his forest paintings where red is used with dexterity and draws you in nature’s luminous folds.

Bold colours like pink are never easy to use. But Sweeta Rai, an alumna of JJ School of Arts and Banaras Hindu University, understands the alchemy of colours. There are no stories to tell in her compositions drawn from her immediate environment as well as her philosophical viewpoint. Textures, layers and flat surfaces coalesce to present processes of change and how decay turns into a thing of beauty. Nature is constant source of inspiration but not as beauteous landscapes. Transformation for her is not a specific moment or event, but evolution that delves into a source deep within. Net result images are not concrete metaphors but fluid, melting into one another.

And the real import of how an artist can rise like a phoenix manifests in Neelam Gaur’s powerful and arresting compositions. Dipping deep into mythology, she who studied art at Aakriti College of Fine Arts, Jabalpur, Khairagarh University, borrows as much from mythical creatures like Garuda as well as Narsimha and Navunjar avatars of Lord Vishnu as from her personal experience. A life altering event, a fire accident led her to a phantom like state. Any wonder her works come under the collective title of Echoes of Phantom Time, an ode to her personal resilience and the intrinsic strength of women.

On at Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10 Chandigarh till February 1